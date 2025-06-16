通貨 / CRK
CRK: Comstock Resources Inc
17.06 USD 0.11 (0.64%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CRKの今日の為替レートは、-0.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.77の安値と17.34の高値で取引されました。
Comstock Resources Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
16.77 17.34
1年のレンジ
10.84 31.17
- 以前の終値
- 17.17
- 始値
- 17.34
- 買値
- 17.06
- 買値
- 17.36
- 安値
- 16.77
- 高値
- 17.34
- 出来高
- 2.675 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.64%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -15.21%
- 1年の変化
- 56.08%
