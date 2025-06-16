FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / CRK
CRK: Comstock Resources Inc

16.90 USD 0.16 (0.94%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CRK fiyatı bugün -0.94% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 16.75 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 17.14 aralığında işlem gördü.

Comstock Resources Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CRK haberleri

Günlük aralık
16.75 17.14
Yıllık aralık
10.84 31.17
Önceki kapanış
17.06
Açılış
17.08
Satış
16.90
Alış
17.20
Düşük
16.75
Yüksek
17.14
Hacim
3.200 K
Günlük değişim
-0.94%
Aylık değişim
7.10%
6 aylık değişim
-16.00%
Yıllık değişim
54.62%
21 Eylül, Pazar