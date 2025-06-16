Dövizler / CRK
CRK: Comstock Resources Inc
16.90 USD 0.16 (0.94%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
CRK fiyatı bugün -0.94% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 16.75 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 17.14 aralığında işlem gördü.
Comstock Resources Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRK haberleri
Günlük aralık
16.75 17.14
Yıllık aralık
10.84 31.17
- Önceki kapanış
- 17.06
- Açılış
- 17.08
- Satış
- 16.90
- Alış
- 17.20
- Düşük
- 16.75
- Yüksek
- 17.14
- Hacim
- 3.200 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.94%
- Aylık değişim
- 7.10%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -16.00%
- Yıllık değişim
- 54.62%
21 Eylül, Pazar