CotationsSections
Devises / CRK
Retour à Actions

CRK: Comstock Resources Inc

16.90 USD 0.16 (0.94%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CRK a changé de -0.94% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 16.75 et à un maximum de 17.14.

Suivez la dynamique Comstock Resources Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CRK Nouvelles

Range quotidien
16.75 17.14
Range Annuel
10.84 31.17
Clôture Précédente
17.06
Ouverture
17.08
Bid
16.90
Ask
17.20
Plus Bas
16.75
Plus Haut
17.14
Volume
3.200 K
Changement quotidien
-0.94%
Changement Mensuel
7.10%
Changement à 6 Mois
-16.00%
Changement Annuel
54.62%
20 septembre, samedi