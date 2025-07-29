Moedas / CR
CR: Crane Company
181.00 USD 0.46 (0.25%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CR para hoje mudou para 0.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 181.00 e o mais alto foi 181.14.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Crane Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CR Notícias
Faixa diária
181.00 181.14
Faixa anual
127.04 203.75
- Fechamento anterior
- 180.54
- Open
- 181.14
- Bid
- 181.00
- Ask
- 181.30
- Low
- 181.00
- High
- 181.14
- Volume
- 5
- Mudança diária
- 0.25%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.53%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.67%
- Mudança anual
- 15.51%
