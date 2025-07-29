QuotazioniSezioni
CR: Crane Company

182.04 USD 2.08 (1.13%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CR ha avuto una variazione del -1.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 180.68 e ad un massimo di 187.49.

Segui le dinamiche di Crane Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
180.68 187.49
Intervallo Annuale
127.04 203.75
Chiusura Precedente
184.12
Apertura
185.16
Bid
182.04
Ask
182.34
Minimo
180.68
Massimo
187.49
Volume
817
Variazione giornaliera
-1.13%
Variazione Mensile
0.04%
Variazione Semestrale
19.35%
Variazione Annuale
16.17%
