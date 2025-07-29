Valute / CR
CR: Crane Company
182.04 USD 2.08 (1.13%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CR ha avuto una variazione del -1.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 180.68 e ad un massimo di 187.49.
Segui le dinamiche di Crane Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
180.68 187.49
Intervallo Annuale
127.04 203.75
- Chiusura Precedente
- 184.12
- Apertura
- 185.16
- Bid
- 182.04
- Ask
- 182.34
- Minimo
- 180.68
- Massimo
- 187.49
- Volume
- 817
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.04%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.17%
20 settembre, sabato