货币 / CR
CR: Crane Company
182.58 USD 0.17 (0.09%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CR汇率已更改-0.09%。当日，交易品种以低点179.87和高点183.39进行交易。
关注Crane Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CR新闻
日范围
179.87 183.39
年范围
127.04 203.75
- 前一天收盘价
- 182.75
- 开盘价
- 183.30
- 卖价
- 182.58
- 买价
- 182.88
- 最低价
- 179.87
- 最高价
- 183.39
- 交易量
- 51
- 日变化
- -0.09%
- 月变化
- 0.34%
- 6个月变化
- 19.71%
- 年变化
- 16.52%
