Currencies / CR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CR: Crane Company
181.03 USD 1.65 (0.90%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CR exchange rate has changed by -0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 180.33 and at a high of 183.52.
Follow Crane Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CR News
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Crane, Oshkosh, Flowserve and Helios
- 4 Industrial Manufacturing Stocks to Gain on Robust Industry Trends
- Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on Middleby Stock Right Now
- Sonoco to Reduce Debt and Boost Portfolio With ThermoSafe Divestment
- GE and BETA Partner to Strengthen Hybrid Electric Aviation Capabilities
- Stanley Black Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Aerospace Play Crane Stock More Than Doubled Since 2023 IPO; Gets Key Rating Upgrade
- Cimpress Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Illinois Tool Benefits From Business Strength Amid Headwinds
- Parker-Hannifin Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Headwinds
- Nordson Rewards Shareholders With a 5% Dividend Increase
- BALL Boosts Portfolio With Sale of 41% Interest in Saudi Arabia JV
- Here's Why Investing in Zebra Technologies Stock Makes Sense
- Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on IDEX Stock Right Now
- Graco Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Shares Of Crane Company Have Risen Too High (NYSE:CR)
- BofA Securities raises Crane stock price target to $225 on execution strength
- Crane (CR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Stifel raises Crane stock price target to $200 from $189 on strong execution
- Crane stock rating reiterated at Buy by DA Davidson on strong earnings
- Earnings call transcript: Crane Co. Q2 2025 beats estimates, stock rises
- Sanmina, Sarepta Therapeutics, Polaris, Celestica And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA), Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR)
- Crane stock holds steady as Stifel maintains rating after strong Q2
Daily Range
180.33 183.52
Year Range
127.04 203.75
- Previous Close
- 182.68
- Open
- 181.88
- Bid
- 181.03
- Ask
- 181.33
- Low
- 180.33
- High
- 183.52
- Volume
- 85
- Daily Change
- -0.90%
- Month Change
- -0.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.69%
- Year Change
- 15.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%