통화 / CR
CR: Crane Company
182.04 USD 2.08 (1.13%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CR 환율이 오늘 -1.13%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 180.68이고 고가는 187.49이었습니다.
Crane Company 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CR News
일일 변동 비율
180.68 187.49
년간 변동
127.04 203.75
- 이전 종가
- 184.12
- 시가
- 185.16
- Bid
- 182.04
- Ask
- 182.34
- 저가
- 180.68
- 고가
- 187.49
- 볼륨
- 817
- 일일 변동
- -1.13%
- 월 변동
- 0.04%
- 6개월 변동
- 19.35%
- 년간 변동율
- 16.17%
