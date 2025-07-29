Divisas / CR
CR: Crane Company
180.54 USD 2.21 (1.21%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CR de hoy ha cambiado un -1.21%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 179.34, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 185.13.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Crane Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
CR News
Rango diario
179.34 185.13
Rango anual
127.04 203.75
- Cierres anteriores
- 182.75
- Open
- 183.30
- Bid
- 180.54
- Ask
- 180.84
- Low
- 179.34
- High
- 185.13
- Volumen
- 603
- Cambio diario
- -1.21%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.79%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 18.37%
- Cambio anual
- 15.21%
