Moedas / COF
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
COF: Capital One Financial Corporation
225.53 USD 1.09 (0.49%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do COF para hoje mudou para 0.49%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 223.49 e o mais alto foi 229.20.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Capital One Financial Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COF Notícias
- Capital One: Preferred Shares Offer Attractive Current Yields And Capital Gain Potential
- Capital One Files Lawsuit Against FDIC Over Erroneous Charges
- Most Trusted Credit Card Companies: USAA Wins Customer Trust Again
- IBD's Sixth Annual Survey Of The Most Trusted Financial Companies
- Best Banks: Ensuring Financial Security Wins Customer Trust
- These 18 stocks will likely lead the market between now and December
- Capital One sues FDIC for overcharge related to two bank failures
- Coinbase Rebounds From Key Level After 19% Plunge – Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Now?
- Here's Why Capital One (COF) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Nvidia Couldn't Make It 3 In A Row — But This S&P 500 Stock Did
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Are Finance Stocks Lagging Capital One Financial (COF) This Year?
- Klarna IPO Update: Don't Buy Now Or Later (Pending:KLAR)
- Tariff concerns and Fed policy shape financial sector outlook, KBW says
- Exclusive | PNC to Acquire Colorado-Based Regional Bank in $4.1 Billion Deal
- Amazon, Netflix, These Other Stocks Bear Watching As They Approach Buy Points
- Stock Market Week Ahead: OPEC, iPhone17 Launch And Communacopia
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- Top Mobile Payments Stocks to Buy Amid Rapid Fintech Growth
- This Telltale Benchmark In Focus For 3 Mag 7s And 3 IPO Leaders
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Navient (NAVI) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Freedom Broker raises Bank of America stock price target to $56.50 on sector tailwinds
- Capital One vs. Synchrony Financial: Which Stock is a Better Pick Now?
Faixa diária
223.49 229.20
Faixa anual
143.22 232.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 224.44
- Open
- 225.21
- Bid
- 225.53
- Ask
- 225.83
- Low
- 223.49
- High
- 229.20
- Volume
- 6.084 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.49%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 27.56%
- Mudança anual
- 50.82%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh