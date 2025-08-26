QuotesSections
Currencies / COF
Back to US Stock Market

COF: Capital One Financial Corporation

224.01 USD 2.58 (1.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

COF exchange rate has changed by -1.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 222.32 and at a high of 227.75.

Follow Capital One Financial Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

COF News

Daily Range
222.32 227.75
Year Range
143.22 232.45
Previous Close
226.59
Open
227.60
Bid
224.01
Ask
224.31
Low
222.32
High
227.75
Volume
2.432 K
Daily Change
-1.14%
Month Change
0.45%
6 Months Change
26.70%
Year Change
49.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%