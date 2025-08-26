Currencies / COF
COF: Capital One Financial Corporation
224.01 USD 2.58 (1.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
COF exchange rate has changed by -1.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 222.32 and at a high of 227.75.
Follow Capital One Financial Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
COF News
Daily Range
222.32 227.75
Year Range
143.22 232.45
- Previous Close
- 226.59
- Open
- 227.60
- Bid
- 224.01
- Ask
- 224.31
- Low
- 222.32
- High
- 227.75
- Volume
- 2.432 K
- Daily Change
- -1.14%
- Month Change
- 0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.70%
- Year Change
- 49.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%