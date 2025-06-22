Moedas / CNXC
CNXC: Concentrix Corporation
56.28 USD 0.79 (1.42%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CNXC para hoje mudou para 1.42%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 56.27 e o mais alto foi 56.88.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Concentrix Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CNXC Notícias
- Concentrix: Undervalued Despite Strong Fundamentals And Operational AI Solutions (CNXC)
- ABM Industries (ABM) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Concentrix acquires SAI Digital to expand APAC technology capabilities
- CNXC or TRI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Is Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Concentrix at Canaccord Conference: AI and Strategic Growth
- Teleperformance: Navigating Challenges (OTCMKTS:TLPFF)
- Concentrix launches AI-powered customer experience tools
- Dollar's dive offsets tariff sting for some US bellwethers
- Concentrix Corporation (CNXC): A Bull Case Theory
- Concentrix Releases 2025 Sustainability Report “ ˜The Power of One’
- Concentrix Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins CorMedix And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC), AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)
- Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Concentrix Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CNXC)
- Earnings call transcript: Concentrix misses EPS forecast, revenue beats in Q2 2025
- Concentrix Stock Slips After Mixed Q2 Results: Details - Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)
- Concentrix Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
- Concentrix misses earnings expectations, stock falls
- Concentrix earnings missed by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Concentrix Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call - Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)
- Tesla To Rally Around 45%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)
- Concentrix: This AI-Driven Tech Company Is Generating Real Cash Flow (NASDAQ:CNXC)
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- Concentrix: Undervalued Leader With Tangible Cash Flow And Strategic Leverage Reduction
Faixa diária
56.27 56.88
Faixa anual
36.28 66.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 55.49
- Open
- 56.79
- Bid
- 56.28
- Ask
- 56.58
- Low
- 56.27
- High
- 56.88
- Volume
- 65
- Mudança diária
- 1.42%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.69%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.01%
- Mudança anual
- 10.29%
