Valute / CNXC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CNXC: Concentrix Corporation
56.97 USD 0.13 (0.23%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CNXC ha avuto una variazione del -0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.96 e ad un massimo di 57.87.
Segui le dinamiche di Concentrix Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNXC News
- Concentrix: Undervalued Despite Strong Fundamentals And Operational AI Solutions (CNXC)
- ABM Industries (ABM) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Concentrix acquires SAI Digital to expand APAC technology capabilities
- CNXC or TRI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Is Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Concentrix at Canaccord Conference: AI and Strategic Growth
- Teleperformance: Navigating Challenges (OTCMKTS:TLPFF)
- Concentrix launches AI-powered customer experience tools
- Dollar's dive offsets tariff sting for some US bellwethers
- Concentrix Corporation (CNXC): A Bull Case Theory
- Concentrix Releases 2025 Sustainability Report “ ˜The Power of One’
- Concentrix Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins CorMedix And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC), AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)
- Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Concentrix Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CNXC)
- Earnings call transcript: Concentrix misses EPS forecast, revenue beats in Q2 2025
- Concentrix Stock Slips After Mixed Q2 Results: Details - Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)
- Concentrix Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
- Concentrix misses earnings expectations, stock falls
- Concentrix earnings missed by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Concentrix Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call - Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)
- Tesla To Rally Around 45%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)
- Concentrix: This AI-Driven Tech Company Is Generating Real Cash Flow (NASDAQ:CNXC)
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- Concentrix: Undervalued Leader With Tangible Cash Flow And Strategic Leverage Reduction
Intervallo Giornaliero
55.96 57.87
Intervallo Annuale
36.28 66.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 57.10
- Apertura
- 57.59
- Bid
- 56.97
- Ask
- 57.27
- Minimo
- 55.96
- Massimo
- 57.87
- Volume
- 1.629 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.26%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.64%
20 settembre, sabato