货币 / CNXC
CNXC: Concentrix Corporation
56.23 USD 1.44 (2.63%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CNXC汇率已更改2.63%。当日，交易品种以低点54.14和高点56.61进行交易。
关注Concentrix Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CNXC新闻
日范围
54.14 56.61
年范围
36.28 66.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 54.79
- 开盘价
- 55.00
- 卖价
- 56.23
- 买价
- 56.53
- 最低价
- 54.14
- 最高价
- 56.61
- 交易量
- 306
- 日变化
- 2.63%
- 月变化
- 8.59%
- 6个月变化
- 1.92%
- 年变化
- 10.19%
