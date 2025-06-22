KurseKategorien
Währungen / CNXC
Zurück zum Aktien

CNXC: Concentrix Corporation

57.10 USD 1.61 (2.90%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CNXC hat sich für heute um 2.90% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 55.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 57.26 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Concentrix Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CNXC News

Tagesspanne
55.75 57.26
Jahresspanne
36.28 66.00
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
55.49
Eröffnung
56.79
Bid
57.10
Ask
57.40
Tief
55.75
Hoch
57.26
Volumen
2.006 K
Tagesänderung
2.90%
Monatsänderung
10.27%
6-Monatsänderung
3.50%
Jahresänderung
11.89%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K