CNXC: Concentrix Corporation
57.10 USD 1.61 (2.90%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CNXC hat sich für heute um 2.90% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 55.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 57.26 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Concentrix Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
55.75 57.26
Jahresspanne
36.28 66.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 55.49
- Eröffnung
- 56.79
- Bid
- 57.10
- Ask
- 57.40
- Tief
- 55.75
- Hoch
- 57.26
- Volumen
- 2.006 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.90%
- Monatsänderung
- 10.27%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 3.50%
- Jahresänderung
- 11.89%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K