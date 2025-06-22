Currencies / CNXC
CNXC: Concentrix Corporation
54.25 USD 0.61 (1.14%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CNXC exchange rate has changed by 1.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.92 and at a high of 54.48.
Follow Concentrix Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CNXC News
- Concentrix: Undervalued Despite Strong Fundamentals And Operational AI Solutions (CNXC)
- ABM Industries (ABM) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Concentrix acquires SAI Digital to expand APAC technology capabilities
- CNXC or TRI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Is Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Concentrix at Canaccord Conference: AI and Strategic Growth
- Teleperformance: Navigating Challenges (OTCMKTS:TLPFF)
- Concentrix launches AI-powered customer experience tools
- Dollar's dive offsets tariff sting for some US bellwethers
- Concentrix Corporation (CNXC): A Bull Case Theory
- Concentrix Releases 2025 Sustainability Report “ ˜The Power of One’
- Concentrix Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins CorMedix And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC), AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)
- Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Concentrix Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CNXC)
- Earnings call transcript: Concentrix misses EPS forecast, revenue beats in Q2 2025
- Concentrix Stock Slips After Mixed Q2 Results: Details - Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)
- Concentrix Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
- Concentrix misses earnings expectations, stock falls
- Concentrix earnings missed by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Concentrix Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call - Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)
- Tesla To Rally Around 45%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)
- Concentrix: This AI-Driven Tech Company Is Generating Real Cash Flow (NASDAQ:CNXC)
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- Concentrix: Undervalued Leader With Tangible Cash Flow And Strategic Leverage Reduction
Daily Range
52.92 54.48
Year Range
36.28 66.00
- Previous Close
- 53.64
- Open
- 53.62
- Bid
- 54.25
- Ask
- 54.55
- Low
- 52.92
- High
- 54.48
- Volume
- 1.831 K
- Daily Change
- 1.14%
- Month Change
- 4.77%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.67%
- Year Change
- 6.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%