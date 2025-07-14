Moedas / BLOK
BLOK: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF
66.60 USD 1.17 (1.79%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BLOK para hoje mudou para 1.79%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 65.59 e o mais alto foi 67.14.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
65.59 67.14
Faixa anual
31.32 67.14
- Fechamento anterior
- 65.43
- Open
- 66.07
- Bid
- 66.60
- Ask
- 66.90
- Low
- 65.59
- High
- 67.14
- Volume
- 553
- Mudança diária
- 1.79%
- Mudança mensal
- 14.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 79.27%
- Mudança anual
- 77.98%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh