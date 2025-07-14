CotizacionesSecciones
BLOK: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

65.43 USD 0.39 (0.60%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de BLOK de hoy ha cambiado un 0.60%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 64.03, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 65.76.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
64.03 65.76
Rango anual
31.32 65.76
Cierres anteriores
65.04
Open
64.84
Bid
65.43
Ask
65.73
Low
64.03
High
65.76
Volumen
827
Cambio diario
0.60%
Cambio mensual
12.10%
Cambio a 6 meses
76.12%
Cambio anual
74.85%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B