通貨 / BLOK
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BLOK: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF
66.60 USD 1.17 (1.79%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BLOKの今日の為替レートは、1.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり65.59の安値と67.14の高値で取引されました。
Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLOK News
- Ethereum Tries To Gather Momentum After The CPI Report (Technical Analysis)
- BLOK Provides Exposure To Blockchain Technology Companies (NYSEARCA:BLOK)
- From Gray Areas To Green Lights: U.S. Digital Assets Enter The Mainstream
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- Dow Jones New All-Time Highs: Market Reactions To Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole Speech
- Cryptocurrencies Extend Their Decline From Recent Highs
- Markets Weekly Outlook – Jackson Hole, NZ Rate Decisions And U.K./EU Inflation Data
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For July 2025
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
- VanEck Mid-July 2025 Bitcoin ChainCheck
- Profit Taking Continues To Weigh On Cryptocurrencies
- GENIUS Act, Stablecoins, Web3 And Investing In The Intelligence Economy
- Stablecoins Look Here To Stay
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- Tech Spending Intent Momentum Slows Amid Policy Volatility – Tech Demand Indicator Q2 2025
- Crypto ETFs: Regulation, Returns And Rise Of Innovation
- Bitcoin Pulls Back, Leaving A Mixed Sentiment In Crypto Markets
- Tech Sector Overbought For 46 Trading Days And Counting
- Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Modest Growth Expected Amidst Economic Crosswinds
- BLOK: Maybe The Optimal Blockchain Strategy, But Volatility May Be Too Risky For Many
- BLOK Benefitting From Bitcoin's Boom, Reiterate Buy (NYSEARCA:BLOK)
1日のレンジ
65.59 67.14
1年のレンジ
31.32 67.14
- 以前の終値
- 65.43
- 始値
- 66.07
- 買値
- 66.60
- 買値
- 66.90
- 安値
- 65.59
- 高値
- 67.14
- 出来高
- 553
- 1日の変化
- 1.79%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 14.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 79.27%
- 1年の変化
- 77.98%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K