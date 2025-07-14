Valute / BLOK
BLOK: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF
66.51 USD 0.09 (0.14%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BLOK ha avuto una variazione del -0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 66.14 e ad un massimo di 67.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
66.14 67.25
Intervallo Annuale
31.32 67.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 66.60
- Apertura
- 67.00
- Bid
- 66.51
- Ask
- 66.81
- Minimo
- 66.14
- Massimo
- 67.25
- Volume
- 316
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 79.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- 77.74%
21 settembre, domenica