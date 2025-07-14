QuotazioniSezioni
BLOK: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

66.51 USD 0.09 (0.14%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BLOK ha avuto una variazione del -0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 66.14 e ad un massimo di 67.25.

Segui le dinamiche di Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
66.14 67.25
Intervallo Annuale
31.32 67.25
Chiusura Precedente
66.60
Apertura
67.00
Bid
66.51
Ask
66.81
Minimo
66.14
Massimo
67.25
Volume
316
Variazione giornaliera
-0.14%
Variazione Mensile
13.95%
Variazione Semestrale
79.03%
Variazione Annuale
77.74%
