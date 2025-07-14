QuotesSections
BLOK
BLOK: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

65.04 USD 0.81 (1.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BLOK exchange rate has changed by 1.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.53 and at a high of 65.10.

Follow Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
63.53 65.10
Year Range
31.32 65.10
Previous Close
64.23
Open
64.29
Bid
65.04
Ask
65.34
Low
63.53
High
65.10
Volume
630
Daily Change
1.26%
Month Change
11.43%
6 Months Change
75.07%
Year Change
73.81%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev