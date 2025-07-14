CotationsSections
Devises / BLOK
Retour à Actions

BLOK: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

66.51 USD 0.09 (0.14%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de BLOK a changé de -0.14% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 66.14 et à un maximum de 67.25.

Suivez la dynamique Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BLOK Nouvelles

Range quotidien
66.14 67.25
Range Annuel
31.32 67.25
Clôture Précédente
66.60
Ouverture
67.00
Bid
66.51
Ask
66.81
Plus Bas
66.14
Plus Haut
67.25
Volume
316
Changement quotidien
-0.14%
Changement Mensuel
13.95%
Changement à 6 Mois
79.03%
Changement Annuel
77.74%
20 septembre, samedi