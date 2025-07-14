통화 / BLOK
BLOK: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF
66.51 USD 0.09 (0.14%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BLOK 환율이 오늘 -0.14%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 66.14이고 고가는 67.25이었습니다.
Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
66.14 67.25
년간 변동
31.32 67.25
- 이전 종가
- 66.60
- 시가
- 67.00
- Bid
- 66.51
- Ask
- 66.81
- 저가
- 66.14
- 고가
- 67.25
- 볼륨
- 316
- 일일 변동
- -0.14%
- 월 변동
- 13.95%
- 6개월 변동
- 79.03%
- 년간 변동율
- 77.74%
20 9월, 토요일