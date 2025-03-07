Moedas / BITB
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BITB: Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
63.96 USD 1.06 (1.69%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BITB para hoje mudou para 1.69%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 63.86 e o mais alto foi 63.97.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interest. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BITB Notícias
- Bitcoin funds may soon be bigger than gold, even as yellow metal sets another round of records
- How Are Investors Earning Up to $6,000 Daily from XRP Amid ETF Filings?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights MicroStrategy, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust, ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and Bitwise Bitcoin ETF
- Bitcoin Hits Record High: ETFs in Focus
- Figma aims at $13.7 billion valuation as tech IPOs bounce back
- Bitwise Bitcoin ETF: Bull Market Still Running On One Engine (NYSEARCA:BITB)
- Bitcoin: Record Chase Will Continue (BTC-USD)
- Bitcoin And The Paradox Of Overvaluation (Cryptocurrency:BTC-USD)
- Asset Entities Inc. And 2 Other New Model Portfolio Picks (May 2025)
- BlackRock’s IBIT Hits Unusual 20-Day Inflow Streak: Details
- Bitcoin Rebounds Above $89K For The First Time Since Early March
- Bitcoin Dominance Continues Decimating Altcoins (BTC-USD)
- Model Asset Allocation Update (March 2025)
- Historic Bitcoin Moment: Trump Establishes A Tulip Reserve (BTC-USD)
Faixa diária
63.86 63.97
Faixa anual
32.04 66.89
- Fechamento anterior
- 62.90
- Open
- 63.92
- Bid
- 63.96
- Ask
- 64.26
- Low
- 63.86
- High
- 63.97
- Volume
- 161
- Mudança diária
- 1.69%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.51%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 40.66%
- Mudança anual
- 85.23%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh