クォートセクション
通貨 / BITB
株に戻る

BITB: Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

63.93 USD 1.03 (1.64%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BITBの今日の為替レートは、1.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり63.69の安値と64.17の高値で取引されました。

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BITB News

1日のレンジ
63.69 64.17
1年のレンジ
32.04 66.89
以前の終値
62.90
始値
63.92
買値
63.93
買値
64.23
安値
63.69
高値
64.17
出来高
1.561 K
1日の変化
1.64%
1ヶ月の変化
7.46%
6ヶ月の変化
40.60%
1年の変化
85.14%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K