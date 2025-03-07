通貨 / BITB
BITB: Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
63.93 USD 1.03 (1.64%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BITBの今日の為替レートは、1.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり63.69の安値と64.17の高値で取引されました。
Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BITB News
1日のレンジ
63.69 64.17
1年のレンジ
32.04 66.89
- 以前の終値
- 62.90
- 始値
- 63.92
- 買値
- 63.93
- 買値
- 64.23
- 安値
- 63.69
- 高値
- 64.17
- 出来高
- 1.561 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.64%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.46%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 40.60%
- 1年の変化
- 85.14%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K