Currencies / BITB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BITB: Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
63.31 USD 0.61 (0.97%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BITB exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.39 and at a high of 63.35.
Follow Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BITB News
- Bitcoin funds may soon be bigger than gold, even as yellow metal sets another round of records
- How Are Investors Earning Up to $6,000 Daily from XRP Amid ETF Filings?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights MicroStrategy, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust, ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and Bitwise Bitcoin ETF
- Bitcoin Hits Record High: ETFs in Focus
- Figma aims at $13.7 billion valuation as tech IPOs bounce back
- Bitwise Bitcoin ETF: Bull Market Still Running On One Engine (NYSEARCA:BITB)
- Bitcoin: Record Chase Will Continue (BTC-USD)
- Bitcoin And The Paradox Of Overvaluation (Cryptocurrency:BTC-USD)
- Asset Entities Inc. And 2 Other New Model Portfolio Picks (May 2025)
- BlackRock’s IBIT Hits Unusual 20-Day Inflow Streak: Details
- Bitcoin Rebounds Above $89K For The First Time Since Early March
- Bitcoin Dominance Continues Decimating Altcoins (BTC-USD)
- Model Asset Allocation Update (March 2025)
- Historic Bitcoin Moment: Trump Establishes A Tulip Reserve (BTC-USD)
Daily Range
62.39 63.35
Year Range
32.04 66.89
- Previous Close
- 62.70
- Open
- 62.77
- Bid
- 63.31
- Ask
- 63.61
- Low
- 62.39
- High
- 63.35
- Volume
- 748
- Daily Change
- 0.97%
- Month Change
- 6.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 39.23%
- Year Change
- 83.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%