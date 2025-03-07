QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BITB
Tornare a Azioni

BITB: Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

61.20 USD 1.41 (2.25%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BITB ha avuto una variazione del -2.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 61.06 e ad un massimo di 61.73.

Segui le dinamiche di Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BITB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
61.06 61.73
Intervallo Annuale
32.04 66.89
Chiusura Precedente
62.61
Apertura
61.55
Bid
61.20
Ask
61.50
Minimo
61.06
Massimo
61.73
Volume
506
Variazione giornaliera
-2.25%
Variazione Mensile
2.87%
Variazione Semestrale
34.59%
Variazione Annuale
77.24%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev