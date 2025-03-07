Valute / BITB
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BITB: Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
61.20 USD 1.41 (2.25%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BITB ha avuto una variazione del -2.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 61.06 e ad un massimo di 61.73.
Segui le dinamiche di Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Common Shares of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BITB News
- Bitcoin funds may soon be bigger than gold, even as yellow metal sets another round of records
- How Are Investors Earning Up to $6,000 Daily from XRP Amid ETF Filings?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights MicroStrategy, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust, ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and Bitwise Bitcoin ETF
- Bitcoin Hits Record High: ETFs in Focus
- Figma aims at $13.7 billion valuation as tech IPOs bounce back
- Bitwise Bitcoin ETF: Bull Market Still Running On One Engine (NYSEARCA:BITB)
- Bitcoin: Record Chase Will Continue (BTC-USD)
- Bitcoin And The Paradox Of Overvaluation (Cryptocurrency:BTC-USD)
- Asset Entities Inc. And 2 Other New Model Portfolio Picks (May 2025)
- BlackRock’s IBIT Hits Unusual 20-Day Inflow Streak: Details
- Bitcoin Rebounds Above $89K For The First Time Since Early March
- Bitcoin Dominance Continues Decimating Altcoins (BTC-USD)
- Model Asset Allocation Update (March 2025)
- Historic Bitcoin Moment: Trump Establishes A Tulip Reserve (BTC-USD)
Intervallo Giornaliero
61.06 61.73
Intervallo Annuale
32.04 66.89
- Chiusura Precedente
- 62.61
- Apertura
- 61.55
- Bid
- 61.20
- Ask
- 61.50
- Minimo
- 61.06
- Massimo
- 61.73
- Volume
- 506
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.87%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 34.59%
- Variazione Annuale
- 77.24%