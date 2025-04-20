Moedas / BCSF
BCSF: Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc
14.70 USD 0.05 (0.34%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BCSF para hoje mudou para 0.34%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.65 e o mais alto foi 14.83.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BCSF Notícias
Faixa diária
14.65 14.83
Faixa anual
13.20 19.21
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.65
- Open
- 14.74
- Bid
- 14.70
- Ask
- 15.00
- Low
- 14.65
- High
- 14.83
- Volume
- 150
- Mudança diária
- 0.34%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.84%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -11.92%
- Mudança anual
- -12.29%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh