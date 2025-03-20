Currencies / BCSF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BCSF: Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc
14.56 USD 0.60 (3.96%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BCSF exchange rate has changed by -3.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.51 and at a high of 14.81.
Follow Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BCSF News
- CEFs Are Becoming Less Appealing For Income Investors
- What Makes Bain Capital Specialty (BCSF) a New Strong Buy Stock
- Yield Curve Steepening Implications For The Income Market
- BDC Weekly Review: Let's Take A Deep Breath On Dividend Coverage
- Starbucks Stock (SBX) Perks Up as $10B Chinese Stake Sale Moves Closer - TipRanks.com
- Hercules Capital BBB+ Credit Rating Affirmed by KBRA, Outlook Stable
- Crescent Capital BDC: Best Deep Value Play In The BDC Sector (NASDAQ:CCAP)
- M&A News: Blackstone Stock (BX) Gains as it Readies $3.5B Offer for Japan IT Giant TechnoPro - TipRanks.com
- Bain Capital Specialty Finance earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Bain Capital Specialty Finance Q2 2025 slides: NII dips while portfolio expands
- Discounts And 10%+ Yields: 2 BDCs To Buy Now
- Venture Capitalists Drive Q2 2025 Fintech Funding Above $10B With Mega Rounds
- Three groups eyeing bids for Sapporo’s $2.7 billion property business, sources say
- Saratoga Investment Q1: ROE Beating The BDC Industry Average (NYSE:SAR)
- Bain Capital Specialty Finance appoints new vice president following resignation
- Bain Capital raises $1 billion in debt for Sizzling Platter deal - Bloomberg
- Model Portfolio For Income, June 2025
- Bain Capital in discussion to acquire PCI Pharma for $10 billion - Bloomberg
- Japan lawmakers urge pension fund to invest in domestic private equity
- Model Portfolio For Income, April 2025
- BDC Weekly Review: Consequences Of The Trade War For BDCs
- Why A Barbell Income Portfolio Makes Sense Today
- Bain Capital acquires majority of Namirial at €1.1B valuation - Bloomberg
- Opportunities In The Income Market Drawdown
Daily Range
14.51 14.81
Year Range
13.20 19.21
- Previous Close
- 15.16
- Open
- 14.69
- Bid
- 14.56
- Ask
- 14.86
- Low
- 14.51
- High
- 14.81
- Volume
- 757
- Daily Change
- -3.96%
- Month Change
- -7.73%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.76%
- Year Change
- -13.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%