BCSF: Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc

14.84 USD 0.02 (0.13%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BCSF ha avuto una variazione del -0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.76 e ad un massimo di 14.97.

Segui le dinamiche di Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.76 14.97
Intervallo Annuale
13.20 19.21
Chiusura Precedente
14.86
Apertura
14.90
Bid
14.84
Ask
15.14
Minimo
14.76
Massimo
14.97
Volume
692
Variazione giornaliera
-0.13%
Variazione Mensile
-5.96%
Variazione Semestrale
-11.08%
Variazione Annuale
-11.46%
20 settembre, sabato