ASGN: ASGN Incorporated
51.03 USD 1.51 (3.05%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ASGN para hoje mudou para 3.05%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 49.76 e o mais alto foi 51.21.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ASGN Incorporated. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
49.76 51.21
Faixa anual
46.63 101.67
- Fechamento anterior
- 49.52
- Open
- 49.98
- Bid
- 51.03
- Ask
- 51.33
- Low
- 49.76
- High
- 51.21
- Volume
- 662
- Mudança diária
- 3.05%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.74%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -18.51%
- Mudança anual
- -44.99%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh