Currencies / ASGN
ASGN: ASGN Incorporated
51.03 USD 0.21 (0.41%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ASGN exchange rate has changed by -0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.88 and at a high of 51.59.
Follow ASGN Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
50.88 51.59
Year Range
46.63 101.67
- Previous Close
- 51.24
- Open
- 51.31
- Bid
- 51.03
- Ask
- 51.33
- Low
- 50.88
- High
- 51.59
- Volume
- 200
- Daily Change
- -0.41%
- Month Change
- -4.74%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.51%
- Year Change
- -44.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%