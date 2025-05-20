クォートセクション
通貨 / ASGN
株に戻る

ASGN: ASGN Incorporated

51.25 USD 1.73 (3.49%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ASGNの今日の為替レートは、3.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり49.76の安値と51.63の高値で取引されました。

ASGN Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ASGN News

1日のレンジ
49.76 51.63
1年のレンジ
46.63 101.67
以前の終値
49.52
始値
49.98
買値
51.25
買値
51.55
安値
49.76
高値
51.63
出来高
2.518 K
1日の変化
3.49%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.33%
6ヶ月の変化
-18.16%
1年の変化
-44.76%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K