ASGN: ASGN Incorporated
51.25 USD 1.73 (3.49%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ASGNの今日の為替レートは、3.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり49.76の安値と51.63の高値で取引されました。
ASGN Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
49.76 51.63
1年のレンジ
46.63 101.67
- 以前の終値
- 49.52
- 始値
- 49.98
- 買値
- 51.25
- 買値
- 51.55
- 安値
- 49.76
- 高値
- 51.63
- 出来高
- 2.518 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.49%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.33%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -18.16%
- 1年の変化
- -44.76%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K