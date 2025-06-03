Valute / ASGN
ASGN: ASGN Incorporated
49.20 USD 2.05 (4.00%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ASGN ha avuto una variazione del -4.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 48.77 e ad un massimo di 51.48.
Segui le dinamiche di ASGN Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
48.77 51.48
Intervallo Annuale
46.63 101.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 51.25
- Apertura
- 51.28
- Bid
- 49.20
- Ask
- 49.50
- Minimo
- 48.77
- Massimo
- 51.48
- Volume
- 1.216 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.16%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -21.43%
- Variazione Annuale
- -46.97%
20 settembre, sabato