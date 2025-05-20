Divisas / ASGN
ASGN: ASGN Incorporated
49.52 USD 1.28 (2.52%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ASGN de hoy ha cambiado un -2.52%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 49.21, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 51.81.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ASGN Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
ASGN News
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Tesla, IBM Slide; West Pharma Soars Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- RPM International Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins ICON, MaxLinear, Nasdaq And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)
- ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: ASGN Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock edges up
- ASGN (ASGN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ASGN Inc (ASGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- ASGN shares rise 2% as second quarter revenues top estimates
- ASGN earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Truist Securities reiterates Buy rating on ASGN stock amid business shift
- Analysts Estimate ASGN Inc (ASGN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- ASGN stock hits 52-week low at $47.62 amid market challenges
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's June 2025 New Analysts
- This ASGN Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Monday - ASGN (NYSE:ASGN), Chubb (NYSE:CB)
- U.S. Bancorp To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - ASGN (NYSE:ASGN), Chubb (NYSE:CB)
- ASGN stock downgraded by Jefferies on IT staffing demand concerns
- ASGN: A Shrinking Core Wrapped In Consulting Optimism (NYSE:ASGN)
- ECS Named a 2025 Top Washington-Area Workplace
- Apex Systems Mexico Recognized as a Best Place to Work 2025
- SmartBug Media ® Promotes Adam Bleibtreu to CEO
- This Salesforce Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - ASGN (NYSE:ASGN), Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)
- ASGN Incorporated Announces Participation in June Conferences
Rango diario
49.21 51.81
Rango anual
46.63 101.67
- Cierres anteriores
- 50.80
- Open
- 51.03
- Bid
- 49.52
- Ask
- 49.82
- Low
- 49.21
- High
- 51.81
- Volumen
- 970
- Cambio diario
- -2.52%
- Cambio mensual
- -7.56%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -20.92%
- Cambio anual
- -46.62%
