CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / ASGN
Volver a Acciones

ASGN: ASGN Incorporated

49.52 USD 1.28 (2.52%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ASGN de hoy ha cambiado un -2.52%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 49.21, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 51.81.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ASGN Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ASGN News

Rango diario
49.21 51.81
Rango anual
46.63 101.67
Cierres anteriores
50.80
Open
51.03
Bid
49.52
Ask
49.82
Low
49.21
High
51.81
Volumen
970
Cambio diario
-2.52%
Cambio mensual
-7.56%
Cambio a 6 meses
-20.92%
Cambio anual
-46.62%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B