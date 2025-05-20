Währungen / ASGN
ASGN: ASGN Incorporated
51.25 USD 1.73 (3.49%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ASGN hat sich für heute um 3.49% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 49.76 bis zu einem Hoch von 51.63 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die ASGN Incorporated-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
49.76 51.63
Jahresspanne
46.63 101.67
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 49.52
- Eröffnung
- 49.98
- Bid
- 51.25
- Ask
- 51.55
- Tief
- 49.76
- Hoch
- 51.63
- Volumen
- 2.518 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.49%
- Monatsänderung
- -4.33%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -18.16%
- Jahresänderung
- -44.76%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K