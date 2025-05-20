KurseKategorien
Währungen / ASGN
ASGN: ASGN Incorporated

51.25 USD 1.73 (3.49%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ASGN hat sich für heute um 3.49% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 49.76 bis zu einem Hoch von 51.63 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die ASGN Incorporated-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
49.76 51.63
Jahresspanne
46.63 101.67
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
49.52
Eröffnung
49.98
Bid
51.25
Ask
51.55
Tief
49.76
Hoch
51.63
Volumen
2.518 K
Tagesänderung
3.49%
Monatsänderung
-4.33%
6-Monatsänderung
-18.16%
Jahresänderung
-44.76%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K