货币 / ASGN
ASGN: ASGN Incorporated
51.30 USD 0.50 (0.98%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ASGN汇率已更改0.98%。当日，交易品种以低点51.03和高点51.48进行交易。
关注ASGN Incorporated动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ASGN新闻
日范围
51.03 51.48
年范围
46.63 101.67
- 前一天收盘价
- 50.80
- 开盘价
- 51.03
- 卖价
- 51.30
- 买价
- 51.60
- 最低价
- 51.03
- 最高价
- 51.48
- 交易量
- 84
- 日变化
- 0.98%
- 月变化
- -4.24%
- 6个月变化
- -18.08%
- 年变化
- -44.70%
