ALV: Autoliv Inc
124.65 USD 0.26 (0.21%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ALV para hoje mudou para -0.21%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 124.63 e o mais alto foi 124.89.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Autoliv Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
124.63 124.89
Faixa anual
75.49 127.89
- Fechamento anterior
- 124.91
- Open
- 124.78
- Bid
- 124.65
- Ask
- 124.95
- Low
- 124.63
- High
- 124.89
- Volume
- 37
- Mudança diária
- -0.21%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.91%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 38.67%
- Mudança anual
- 33.46%
