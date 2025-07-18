CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / ALV
Volver a Acciones

ALV: Autoliv Inc

124.91 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de ALV de hoy ha cambiado un 0.01%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 124.35, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 127.31.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Autoliv Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ALV News

Rango diario
124.35 127.31
Rango anual
75.49 127.89
Cierres anteriores
124.90
Open
124.95
Bid
124.91
Ask
125.21
Low
124.35
High
127.31
Volumen
1.203 K
Cambio diario
0.01%
Cambio mensual
2.13%
Cambio a 6 meses
38.96%
Cambio anual
33.74%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B