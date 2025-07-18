Divisas / ALV
ALV: Autoliv Inc
124.91 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ALV de hoy ha cambiado un 0.01%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 124.35, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 127.31.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Autoliv Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
ALV News
- Acciones de Autoliv alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a 127.19 USD
- Autoliv stock reaches 52-week high at 125.87 USD
- Why Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Autoliv Inc. stock hits 52-week high at 124.84 USD
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Autoliv Stock?
- Autoliv: Strong Pricing Power Signals A Strengthened Competitive Moat (NYSE:ALV)
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Autoliv stock hits 52-week high at 118.99 USD
- Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSEARCA:COPY)
- Why Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Earnings call transcript: Allianz Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock surges
- Allianz Q2 2025 slides reveal double-digit growth and record operating profit
- Here's Why Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) is a Strong Value Stock
- BorgWarner Beats on Q2 Earnings, Boosts Dividend & Buyback
- Autoliv stock price target raised to $133 from $106 at TD Cowen
- GPC Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates, Slashes 2025 View Amid Tariffs
- Why international stocks can keep walloping U.S. investments in 2025
- Mizuho raises Autoliv stock price target to $130 on strong Q2 results
- Autoliv Hit Sales and Margin Records in Q2
- Jefferies reiterates Buy rating on Autoliv stock, maintains $140 price target
- Autoliv (ALV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Rango diario
124.35 127.31
Rango anual
75.49 127.89
- Cierres anteriores
- 124.90
- Open
- 124.95
- Bid
- 124.91
- Ask
- 125.21
- Low
- 124.35
- High
- 127.31
- Volumen
- 1.203 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.01%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.13%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 38.96%
- Cambio anual
- 33.74%
