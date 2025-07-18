Currencies / ALV
ALV: Autoliv Inc
124.80 USD 1.71 (1.35%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALV exchange rate has changed by -1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 124.26 and at a high of 126.12.
Follow Autoliv Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALV News
- Autoliv stock hits 52-week high at 127.19 USD
- Autoliv stock reaches 52-week high at 125.87 USD
- Why Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Autoliv Inc. stock hits 52-week high at 124.84 USD
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Autoliv Stock?
- Autoliv: Strong Pricing Power Signals A Strengthened Competitive Moat (NYSE:ALV)
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Autoliv stock hits 52-week high at 118.99 USD
- Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSEARCA:COPY)
- Why Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Earnings call transcript: Allianz Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock surges
- Allianz Q2 2025 slides reveal double-digit growth and record operating profit
- Here's Why Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) is a Strong Value Stock
- BorgWarner Beats on Q2 Earnings, Boosts Dividend & Buyback
- Autoliv stock price target raised to $133 from $106 at TD Cowen
- GPC Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates, Slashes 2025 View Amid Tariffs
- Why international stocks can keep walloping U.S. investments in 2025
- Mizuho raises Autoliv stock price target to $130 on strong Q2 results
- Autoliv Hit Sales and Margin Records in Q2
- Jefferies reiterates Buy rating on Autoliv stock, maintains $140 price target
- Autoliv (ALV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Compared to Estimates, Autoliv (ALV) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Daily Range
124.26 126.12
Year Range
75.49 127.89
- Previous Close
- 126.51
- Open
- 125.72
- Bid
- 124.80
- Ask
- 125.10
- Low
- 124.26
- High
- 126.12
- Volume
- 516
- Daily Change
- -1.35%
- Month Change
- 2.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.84%
- Year Change
- 33.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%