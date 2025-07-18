QuotesSections
ALV
ALV: Autoliv Inc

124.80 USD 1.71 (1.35%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ALV exchange rate has changed by -1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 124.26 and at a high of 126.12.

Daily Range
124.26 126.12
Year Range
75.49 127.89
Previous Close
126.51
Open
125.72
Bid
124.80
Ask
125.10
Low
124.26
High
126.12
Volume
516
Daily Change
-1.35%
Month Change
2.04%
6 Months Change
38.84%
Year Change
33.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%