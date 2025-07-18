Devises / ALV
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
ALV: Autoliv Inc
125.79 USD 0.88 (0.69%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ALV a changé de -0.69% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 124.86 et à un maximum de 126.34.
Suivez la dynamique Autoliv Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALV Nouvelles
- L'action d'Autoliv atteint un sommet de 52 semaines à 127,19 USD
- Autoliv stock hits 52-week high at 127.19 USD
- Autoliv stock reaches 52-week high at 125.87 USD
- Why Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Autoliv Inc. stock hits 52-week high at 124.84 USD
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Autoliv Stock?
- Autoliv: Strong Pricing Power Signals A Strengthened Competitive Moat (NYSE:ALV)
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Autoliv stock hits 52-week high at 118.99 USD
- Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSEARCA:COPY)
- Why Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Earnings call transcript: Allianz Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock surges
- Allianz Q2 2025 slides reveal double-digit growth and record operating profit
- Here's Why Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) is a Strong Value Stock
- BorgWarner Beats on Q2 Earnings, Boosts Dividend & Buyback
- Autoliv stock price target raised to $133 from $106 at TD Cowen
- GPC Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates, Slashes 2025 View Amid Tariffs
- Why international stocks can keep walloping U.S. investments in 2025
- Mizuho raises Autoliv stock price target to $130 on strong Q2 results
- Autoliv Hit Sales and Margin Records in Q2
- Jefferies reiterates Buy rating on Autoliv stock, maintains $140 price target
- Autoliv (ALV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
Range quotidien
124.86 126.34
Range Annuel
75.49 127.89
- Clôture Précédente
- 126.67
- Ouverture
- 125.91
- Bid
- 125.79
- Ask
- 126.09
- Plus Bas
- 124.86
- Plus Haut
- 126.34
- Volume
- 594
- Changement quotidien
- -0.69%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.85%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 39.94%
- Changement Annuel
- 34.68%
20 septembre, samedi