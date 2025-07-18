CotationsSections
Devises / ALV
ALV: Autoliv Inc

125.79 USD 0.88 (0.69%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ALV a changé de -0.69% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 124.86 et à un maximum de 126.34.

Suivez la dynamique Autoliv Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
124.86 126.34
Range Annuel
75.49 127.89
Clôture Précédente
126.67
Ouverture
125.91
Bid
125.79
Ask
126.09
Plus Bas
124.86
Plus Haut
126.34
Volume
594
Changement quotidien
-0.69%
Changement Mensuel
2.85%
Changement à 6 Mois
39.94%
Changement Annuel
34.68%
