ALV: Autoliv Inc

125.79 USD 0.88 (0.69%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ALV fiyatı bugün -0.69% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 124.86 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 126.34 aralığında işlem gördü.

Autoliv Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
124.86 126.34
Yıllık aralık
75.49 127.89
Önceki kapanış
126.67
Açılış
125.91
Satış
125.79
Alış
126.09
Düşük
124.86
Yüksek
126.34
Hacim
594
Günlük değişim
-0.69%
Aylık değişim
2.85%
6 aylık değişim
39.94%
Yıllık değişim
34.68%
21 Eylül, Pazar