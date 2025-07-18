KurseKategorien
ALV: Autoliv Inc

126.67 USD 1.76 (1.41%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ALV hat sich für heute um 1.41% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 124.25 bis zu einem Hoch von 126.82 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Autoliv Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
124.25 126.82
Jahresspanne
75.49 127.89
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
124.91
Eröffnung
124.78
Bid
126.67
Ask
126.97
Tief
124.25
Hoch
126.82
Volumen
890
Tagesänderung
1.41%
Monatsänderung
3.56%
6-Monatsänderung
40.92%
Jahresänderung
35.62%
