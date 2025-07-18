Währungen / ALV
ALV: Autoliv Inc
126.67 USD 1.76 (1.41%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ALV hat sich für heute um 1.41% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 124.25 bis zu einem Hoch von 126.82 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Autoliv Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
124.25 126.82
Jahresspanne
75.49 127.89
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 124.91
- Eröffnung
- 124.78
- Bid
- 126.67
- Ask
- 126.97
- Tief
- 124.25
- Hoch
- 126.82
- Volumen
- 890
- Tagesänderung
- 1.41%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.56%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 40.92%
- Jahresänderung
- 35.62%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K