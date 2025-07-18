Valute / ALV
ALV: Autoliv Inc
125.61 USD 0.18 (0.14%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ALV ha avuto una variazione del -0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 125.16 e ad un massimo di 126.99.
Segui le dinamiche di Autoliv Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ALV News
Intervallo Giornaliero
125.16 126.99
Intervallo Annuale
75.49 127.89
- Chiusura Precedente
- 125.79
- Apertura
- 126.78
- Bid
- 125.61
- Ask
- 125.91
- Minimo
- 125.16
- Massimo
- 126.99
- Volume
- 740
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.70%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 39.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- 34.49%