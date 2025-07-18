QuotazioniSezioni
ALV: Autoliv Inc

125.61 USD 0.18 (0.14%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ALV ha avuto una variazione del -0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 125.16 e ad un massimo di 126.99.

Segui le dinamiche di Autoliv Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
125.16 126.99
Intervallo Annuale
75.49 127.89
Chiusura Precedente
125.79
Apertura
126.78
Bid
125.61
Ask
125.91
Minimo
125.16
Massimo
126.99
Volume
740
Variazione giornaliera
-0.14%
Variazione Mensile
2.70%
Variazione Semestrale
39.74%
Variazione Annuale
34.49%
