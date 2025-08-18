Moedas / ADC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ADC: Agree Realty Corporation
72.00 USD 0.06 (0.08%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ADC para hoje mudou para -0.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 71.93 e o mais alto foi 72.98.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Agree Realty Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ADC Notícias
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- Agree Realty: Top-Tier REIT With A Hefty Price Tag (NYSE:ADC)
- Getty Realty Stock: Less Than 12x Earnings, 6.5% Yield. What More Can You Ask For? (GTY)
- Agree Realty Stock: Now One Of The Best REITs On Wall Street (NYSE:ADC)
- Realty Income Still Wins The Rematch With Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)
- 5 Reasons to Add VICI Properties Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Agree Realty (ADC) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
- Realty Income Boosts Dividend: Can It Preserve Investor Appeal?
- Agree Realty director Lehmkuhl buys $54,630 in shares
- How I Would Invest $1.8 Billion In Powerball Winnings
- Portfolio Review: 3 Stocks And 3 ETFs I'm Buying To Boost My Passive Income
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Peak Humans: The Megatrend No One Is Talking About (Yet)
- A Ranking Of Net-Lease REITs By Investment Spread For Q2 2025
- Is Realty Income Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Realty Income: $60 Per Share Checked, Let's Talk About $70 (NYSE:O)
- Realty Income: Attractive For Some, But Mr. Market May Be Trying To Tell Us Something
- Monthly Payouts and Expanding Portfolio: Can Realty Income Deliver?
- REITs Could Have Some Of Their Best Years Ahead: Two Value Plays I Like With Strong Upside
- Stifel analyst names top picks in triple-net REIT sector
- August's 5 Dividend Growth Stocks With Yields Up To 8%
- Agree Realty appoints Kirk Klatt as VP of Leasing
- The Only 2 Places I'd Put Big Money For Income And Growth Right Now
Faixa diária
71.93 72.98
Faixa anual
67.58 79.61
- Fechamento anterior
- 72.06
- Open
- 72.39
- Bid
- 72.00
- Ask
- 72.30
- Low
- 71.93
- High
- 72.98
- Volume
- 948
- Mudança diária
- -0.08%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.94%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.28%
- Mudança anual
- -4.32%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh