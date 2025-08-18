Currencies / ADC
ADC: Agree Realty Corporation
72.00 USD 0.98 (1.34%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ADC exchange rate has changed by -1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.00 and at a high of 72.97.
Follow Agree Realty Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ADC News
Daily Range
72.00 72.97
Year Range
67.58 79.61
- Previous Close
- 72.98
- Open
- 72.93
- Bid
- 72.00
- Ask
- 72.30
- Low
- 72.00
- High
- 72.97
- Volume
- 617
- Daily Change
- -1.34%
- Month Change
- -0.94%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.28%
- Year Change
- -4.32%
