QuotesSections
Currencies / ADC
Back to US Stock Market

ADC: Agree Realty Corporation

72.00 USD 0.98 (1.34%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ADC exchange rate has changed by -1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.00 and at a high of 72.97.

Follow Agree Realty Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ADC News

Daily Range
72.00 72.97
Year Range
67.58 79.61
Previous Close
72.98
Open
72.93
Bid
72.00
Ask
72.30
Low
72.00
High
72.97
Volume
617
Daily Change
-1.34%
Month Change
-0.94%
6 Months Change
-7.28%
Year Change
-4.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%