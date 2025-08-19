QuotazioniSezioni
ADC: Agree Realty Corporation

71.19 USD 0.36 (0.50%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ADC ha avuto una variazione del -0.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 71.09 e ad un massimo di 71.88.

Segui le dinamiche di Agree Realty Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
71.09 71.88
Intervallo Annuale
67.58 79.61
Chiusura Precedente
71.55
Apertura
71.09
Bid
71.19
Ask
71.49
Minimo
71.09
Massimo
71.88
Volume
810
Variazione giornaliera
-0.50%
Variazione Mensile
-2.05%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.32%
Variazione Annuale
-5.40%
