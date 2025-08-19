Valute / ADC
ADC: Agree Realty Corporation
71.19 USD 0.36 (0.50%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ADC ha avuto una variazione del -0.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 71.09 e ad un massimo di 71.88.
Segui le dinamiche di Agree Realty Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
71.09 71.88
Intervallo Annuale
67.58 79.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 71.55
- Apertura
- 71.09
- Bid
- 71.19
- Ask
- 71.49
- Minimo
- 71.09
- Massimo
- 71.88
- Volume
- 810
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.50%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.05%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.40%
20 settembre, sabato