货币 / ADC
ADC: Agree Realty Corporation
72.15 USD 0.09 (0.12%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ADC汇率已更改0.12%。当日，交易品种以低点72.07和高点72.54进行交易。
关注Agree Realty Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
72.07 72.54
年范围
67.58 79.61
- 前一天收盘价
- 72.06
- 开盘价
- 72.39
- 卖价
- 72.15
- 买价
- 72.45
- 最低价
- 72.07
- 最高价
- 72.54
- 交易量
- 67
- 日变化
- 0.12%
- 月变化
- -0.73%
- 6个月变化
- -7.08%
- 年变化
- -4.12%
