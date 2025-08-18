KurseKategorien
Währungen / ADC
Zurück zum Aktien

ADC: Agree Realty Corporation

71.55 USD 0.45 (0.63%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ADC hat sich für heute um -0.63% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 71.43 bis zu einem Hoch von 72.12 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Agree Realty Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ADC News

Tagesspanne
71.43 72.12
Jahresspanne
67.58 79.61
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
72.00
Eröffnung
71.96
Bid
71.55
Ask
71.85
Tief
71.43
Hoch
72.12
Volumen
768
Tagesänderung
-0.63%
Monatsänderung
-1.55%
6-Monatsänderung
-7.86%
Jahresänderung
-4.92%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K