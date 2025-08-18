Währungen / ADC
ADC: Agree Realty Corporation
71.55 USD 0.45 (0.63%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ADC hat sich für heute um -0.63% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 71.43 bis zu einem Hoch von 72.12 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Agree Realty Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
ADC News
Tagesspanne
71.43 72.12
Jahresspanne
67.58 79.61
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 72.00
- Eröffnung
- 71.96
- Bid
- 71.55
- Ask
- 71.85
- Tief
- 71.43
- Hoch
- 72.12
- Volumen
- 768
- Tagesänderung
- -0.63%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.55%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -7.86%
- Jahresänderung
- -4.92%
