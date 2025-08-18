クォートセクション
通貨 / ADC
株に戻る

ADC: Agree Realty Corporation

71.55 USD 0.45 (0.63%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ADCの今日の為替レートは、-0.63%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり71.43の安値と72.12の高値で取引されました。

Agree Realty Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ADC News

1日のレンジ
71.43 72.12
1年のレンジ
67.58 79.61
以前の終値
72.00
始値
71.96
買値
71.55
買値
71.85
安値
71.43
高値
72.12
出来高
768
1日の変化
-0.63%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.55%
6ヶ月の変化
-7.86%
1年の変化
-4.92%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K